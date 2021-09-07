News

British Columbia - It took former NHL goalie Pete Peeters an hour and a half to reel in his potentially record breaking catch when he went fishing recently in the Fraser River in British Columbia.

The Association of Mature American Citizens, reports that a fishing guide verified that the sturgeon he caught weighed in at 890 pound and measured eleven-and-a-half feet in size. The fish is said to have been approximately 100 years old and its stats are being submitted to the folks at the Guinness World Records.