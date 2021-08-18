News

Pharr, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $2,007,700 in alleged cocaine.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 260 pounds of cocaine seized

by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On August 12, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers discovered 96 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds (118.1 kg) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).