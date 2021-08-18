News

Yuma, Arizona - A convicted sex offender was among the more than 1,500 migrants apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs

and Border Protection

Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, a 45-year-old from El Salvador, was part of a group of seven migrants apprehended at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday near County 23rd Street and the Salinity Canal after illegally entering the United States from Mexico.

Record checks conducted on Ramirez-Rivera at the Yuma station revealed that he was a registered sex offender. Ramirez-Rivera was convicted of molestation of a child in 2012 in El Monte, California, for which he was sentenced to 142 days in jail. Ramirez-Rivera was subsequently removed from the U.S. following the completion of his sentence and now faces charges for reentering the country after a previous removal.

So far this fiscal year, since October 1, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 429 sex offenders who illegally entered the U.S. at a location other than a designated port of entry.