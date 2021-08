News

Yuma, Arizona - A Sri Lankan man who goes by the name of Mr. Gamage hired a worker to dig a well in his back yard.

It turned out it must have been a wishing well that he was digging, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, because the dig was halted when the digger struck pay dirt in the form of a cluster of pale blue sapphires that weighed in at 510 kilograms or 2.5 million carats worth about $100 million. By the way, Mr. Gamage is a third-generation gem trader.