Arizona Leads The Way

News

Phoenix, Arizona - America’s economy is charging forward - and Arizona is leading the way. Growing companies are choosing our state to expand operations, manufacturers are building semiconductors here amid the global shortage, and our job growth is set to outpace the nation for the next decade.

Opportunities are readily available and growing in Arizona. Check out media coverage on our economic growth below:



Phoenix Business Journal: Arizona Manufacturing Muscle Flexes For Growing Boom



“The parade of legacy growth and new manufacturers is continuing. Greater Phoenix is becoming known as a place for innovation with flexible and responsive universities.” (5/21/21)



Wall Street Journal: The Southwest Is America’s New Factory Hub. ‘Cranes Everywhere.’



“Mr. Rawlinson said California was the company’s first choice for a factory, in a spot close to Lucid’s designers and engineers. But Arizona proved more favorable, current and former company executives said.”



“Some of the biggest manufacturers heading to the Southwest are electronics makers. Intel Corp. has made chips in Arizona for four decades, but there is a groundswell of new investment beyond Intel’s $20 billion expansion.” (6/1/21)



Phoenix Business Journal: Growing Our Own Builds Arizona Economy Into The Future



“According to Bureau of Economic Analysis data, the spinoffs, startups and success-for-all attitudes in Arizona are just a few of the reasons the state’s economy has been outperforming the nation over the past few years. It’s just an extension of Arizona growing its own.” (5/21/21)



KOLD: Tucson Named A ‘Go-To’ Destination For Summer Travelers



“Our combination of having great weather most of the year, great outdoor opportunities in this post-COVID area, world-renowned food, and our proximity to a national park have secured our spot on the list.” (5/18/21)



KTAR: Phoenix Is 6th-Most Popular Metro Area For Gen Z Homebuyers, Study Finds



"Metro Phoenix is a desired area for most potential homebuyers, including those just entering the home buying market. A study by Lending Tree, an online lending marketplace, found Phoenix is the 6th-most popular metro area for Gen Z homebuyers." (6/1/21)