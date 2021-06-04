Alleged Tucson Child Predator Caught in Mexico

News

Tucson, Arizona - On Tuesday, Justin Way, 39, was deported to the United States after his arrest in Puerto Penasco, Mexico. Way was wanted by the Tucson Police Department for four felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners in the Republic of Mexico for working closely with us in the arrest and immediate deportation of this sexual predator,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales.

It is alleged that Way was forcing a 13-year-old victim into a sexual relationship with him over the course of a year. Way went so far as to threaten the victim with physical harm if they told anyone. On February 14, 2017, the Tucson Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the Marana man.

Investigators from the Tucson Police Department obtained information from a source that indicated Way had fled to Mexico after the warrant was issued and was living in Puerto Penasco. Upon learning this information, Tucson Police contacted the United States Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Task Force’s, Mexico Investigative Liaison, for assistance with the case.

Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Tucson office specially trained to work fugitive cases in other countries adopted the case and began working leads on Way’s whereabouts. U.S. Marshals Service Deputies learned Way was residing at a residence in Puerto Penasco and worked alongside Mexican authorities to narrow down a specific location.

On Monday, May 31, 2021 Mexican Police in Puerto Penasco were able to apprehend Way on the sexual conduct with a minor warrant. On June 1, 2021 Way was deported from Mexico and was turned over to Tucson law enforcement to face his charges.

Way was transported and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center on the felony warrant and is awaiting further court proceedings in the case.

"I am very pleased to learn that the US Marshals were able to assist us in catching this dangerous felon" said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.