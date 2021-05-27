Apply for a Fellowship at the Solar Energy Technologies Office

News

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is seeking qualified candidates for the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Science and Technology Policy Fellowship.

This is a paid opportunity to learn about the federal government and its role in advancing renewable energy. Fellows will help guide strategy, design funding programs, and manage SETO-funded projects across the office’s five areas of research: photovoltaics, concentrating solar-thermal power, systems integration, soft costs, and manufacturing and competitiveness.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degree in a subject with a quantitative background. Established professionals with relevant post-degree experience are welcome to apply.

Please email any questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and apply for the ORISE fellowship by June 15.