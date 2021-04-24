Yuma Sector Canine Alert Leads to Meth and Gun

News

Yuma, Arizona - A Yuma Sector canine alert led to the discovery of meth and a loaded handgun early this morning at the immigration checkpoint on California Highway 78.

Border Patrol agents referred a Ford truck to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at 3:30 a.m. after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While in secondary, the canine alerted to the vehicle’s center console, in which a plastic bag containing one-half pound of methamphetamine was discovered. A loaded 9 mm handgun was also located in between the center console and front passenger seat. In addition, agents discovered miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle occupants, three U.S. citizens from Wyoming, were arrested and the methamphetamine, handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized.