Vehicle rolls after fleeing from Border Patrol traffic stop

Blythe, California - A driver who fled from Blythe Border Patrol agents rolled his vehicle on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe station initiated a vehicle stop on a Honda Pilot that was traveling westbound on I-10 near Blythe, California. The driver of the vehicle initially yielded to the agents; however, when the agents exited their vehicle and approached the Honda, the driver sped away.

Agents returned to their service vehicle and were in the process of attempting to locate the fleeing Honda, when they found it crashed a short distance from the initial stop. The driver attempted to turn around in the median and rolled the vehicle.

Agents provided initial medical treatment to the two vehicle occupants until paramedics arrived on scene and transported them to the hospital for further evaluation. One of the two men in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured. Both men, Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States, were returned to Border Patrol for further processing.