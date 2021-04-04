Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor United States Capitol Police Officer William F. Evans

News

Phoenix, Arizona - In coordination with President Biden’s proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey Friday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 6, 2021 to honor United States Capitol Police Officer William F. Evans, who was killed in the line of duty defending the U.S. Capitol from an attack Friday.

“Arizona joins our nation in mourning the loss of Officer William F. Evans, who tragically lost his life defending the U.S. Capitol,” said Governor Ducey. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Evans’s family, friends and colleagues. We are also praying for the recovery of the second officer injured today. I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Officer Evans’s life and the sacrifice he made in service to the public.”