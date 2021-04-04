FBI Director Wray’s Statement Regarding Attack Near U.S. Capitol

News

Washington, DC - FBI Director Christopher Wray issued the following statement regarding today’s attack that left one Capitol Police officer dead and another injured after a vehicle rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.

I am deeply saddened by today’s (Friday) tragic events at the U.S. Capitol. On behalf of the FBI, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the brave officers who were attacked today while doing their jobs, protecting the Capitol and those who work there. The FBI stands ready to support our law enforcement partners in the investigation of this tragedy.