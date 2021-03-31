Drone Incursion Leads to Methamphetamine Seizure

News

San Luis, Arizona - A Wednesday night drone incursion near San Luis, Arizona, led to the discovery of a package containing over one pound of methamphetamine.

The drone was detected entering the United States at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was seen hovering over a field in San Luis before returning to Mexico. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station responded to the area and discovered a taped package that contained 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine.

Agents seized the methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $2,000.