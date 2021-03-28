U.S. Attorney's Office And FBI Condemn Acts Of Violence And Discrimination Targeting Asian Americans

News

Las Vegas, Nevada - Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office highlighted the federal role in countering hate crimes and bias acts, and condemned racism and bigotry against Nevada’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) communities.

“Hate crimes are reprehensible and tear at the fabric of our society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Chiou. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities — attacks based on race, ethnicity, or national origin have no place in our country. Discrimination against Asian Americans, including the unsettling rise in crime targeting them, has unfortunately found new roots in the pandemic. Our office asks the public to please continue reporting potential hate crimes to law enforcement so that we can address civil rights violations and bring offenders to justice.”

“The FBI continues to actively engage in combatting hate crimes in any part of the community,” said Special Agent in Charge Rouse. “We are grateful for the community support in those efforts and join in condemning any violence toward any group.”

In addition to working with colleagues in law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI review allegations of hate crimes for potential federal prosecution. The Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office also investigates non-criminal instances of discrimination. Federal law protects against discrimination based on race, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, and citizenship across numerous important aspects of daily life, such as housing, employment, places of public accommodation, and educational opportunities.

Members of the public may report potential hate-based crimes to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI are also increasing their community outreach efforts as more people are becoming aware of anti-Asian bias in our communities. This morning, they participated in a listening session with AAPI community leaders, along with other Nevada government and law enforcement representatives.

On January 26, President Biden issued the “Presidential Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.” The memorandum mandates that the U.S. Attorney General explore opportunities to support, consistent with applicable law, the efforts of State and local agencies, as well as AAPI communities and community-based organizations, to prevent discrimination, bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI individuals, and expand collection of data and public reporting regarding hate incidents against such individuals.