ODNI, DOJ and DHS Release Unclassified Summary of Assessment on Domestic Violent Extremism

News

Washington, DC - The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Wednesday released an unclassified summary of the joint comprehensive threat assessment on domestic violent extremism. The unclassified summary is attached and is available on DNI.gov.

The assessment was prepared under the auspices of the DNI, in consultation with DOJ and DHS, and drafted by the National Counterterrorism Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and DHS with contributions from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency. All agencies involved are mindful of the duty to respect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties and to act within the authorities granted to them as they seek to put together as complete an intelligence and analytic picture as is possible.

An executive summary of the joint comprehensive report can be viewed here.