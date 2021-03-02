Wonder Dog

News

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Skipper, a newborn border collie in Oklahoma City, may go down in history, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The puppy was one of a litter of nine pups but, unlike her brothers and sisters, she was born with six legs. The dog’s veterinarian Dr. Tina Neel says that a week after her birth she was going strong, noting that Skipper may be the first pup with her condition to be born alive. “She has one head and chest cavity but two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive regions, two tails and six legs, among other things." Neel says Skipper is a “strong” girl who “loves to nurse and is able to scoot around just like a regular puppy. We think that she may have some things to overcome, but she is determined right now and thriving.”