How Do You Know If You Need A Health Coach

Yuma, Arizona - If you’re wondering if you need a health coach, chances are you’re currently struggling with some aspect of your health. If you’re confused by all the information you keep hearing on the 5 o’clock news and aren’t sure what to believe or which way to turn, then hiring a health coach could be a wise choice.

Before you start researching or reach out to a health coach, make notes on what struggles you’re currently experiencing first. The next thing I suggest you do is to write down how your health struggles are affecting your personal and maybe even your professional life. You should consider how your struggles getting in the way of that you want to spend more time doing.

Take some time to think about the way those struggles are currently making you feel. Do you find yourself sitting up at night saying things to yourself like, “If I could just fix my digestion (or add in any one of your own health issues here), then I would be able to feel more confident. And if I were able to feel more confident then I’d be able to perform better at work and get that overdue raise.”

The truth is, your health effects everything in your life. If you find yourself convincing yourself that you need to take care of a specific health issue and then you talk yourself out of it… that’s what we call procrastination and it’s the exact reason why health coaches exist: To help you stop procrastinating and get out of your own way so you can reach your health goals and live a more fully expressed life.

Do you wish you could find someone who would just tell you what to eat and provide simple answers that would get to the root cause of your issue so you can make all your troubles go away and feel better already? These are all valid reasons why you would want to hire a health coach. Imagine what it would be like to have a clear action plan for targeting your personal health goals now so you can experience the health you know you truly deserve. This is what a health coach provides and now you get to take the next step so you begin your healthy journey.

Joyce Rockwood is a Certified Gravity Colon Hydrotherapist, Digestive Health Coach, & Essential Oils Specialist. Since 1996 she has been teaching mission-driven professionals and busy parents how to properly nourish, detoxify, and rejuvenate their body from the inside out so they can avoid all the unwanted side effects of medications. If you’re ready to experience more freedom and to learn how to live a life of vibrancy, contact her here: joycerockwood.com