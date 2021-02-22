News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has awarded $600,000 in grants to 20 different Child and Family Advocacy Centers (CFACs) across the state. CFACs provide victim-focused programs and help coordinate critical services to victims of family violence and sexual assault, including children.

“Victims of crime should be treated with respect and dignity throughout the justice system,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “We are proud to play a role in ensuring these centers have the resources needed to continue to unite law enforcement, prosecutors, and mental and medical professionals with the shared goal of reducing stress and trauma for victims of abuse.” “This funding for Child and Family Advocacy Centers will ensure that all victims of abuse receive the same high quality of care no matter where a report is made,” said Trevor Umphress, Executive Director of Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network. “We will be forever grateful for the bipartisanship support we received from the legislature and most of all from Attorney General Mark Brnovich and his staff, who were willing to take on this endeavor and provide critical funding for victims. Together, we can make a difference and build a safer and stronger Arizona.”

The AGO's awarded funding to CFACs that helped provide services to more than 40,000 victims during 2019 and 2020, including victims of adult abuse, vulnerable adult abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, juvenile sex trafficking, and homicide. The following grant amounts were awarded:

