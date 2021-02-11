America’s Forgotten Director Warns Against Impending Border Crisis

News

Los Angeles, California - America’s Forgotten, a documentary directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, addresses the unintended consequences of illegal immigration. This powerful documentary shows the hardships that individuals endure in order to cross the border.

The message of America’s Forgotten remains more important than ever before with a wave of migrants from Honduras approaching the border in hopes of being welcomed into the United States by the Biden administration.

Today, President Biden rescinded Trump’s emergency order to finish the construction of the southern border wall. Biden stated, “I have determined that the declaration of national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted.” But this statement comes right after 52 House Republicans wrote a letter to the administration urging it to take the possibility of new border crisis seriously.

The letter reads, “It is concerning to see your administration perceives our border security issues as a political game instead of the very serious threat open borders provide to Americans and the migrants seeking to come here," the letter states. "This is not a political game — we implore you not let ideology blind your Administration to the need to secure the border, to defend Americans, and to prevent another cartel-empowering humanitarian crisis."

Namrata Singh Gujral is standing with the House Republicans asserting, “President Biden needs to seriously consider the ramifications of his executive orders on immigration. If he does not we are looking at a full blown border crisis that we will be unable to control for. I urge President Biden to consider the migrants that will face immense hardships trying to cross the border illegally. The families and children that are torn apart by the unintended consequences of illegal immigration need to be taken into account. I believe that securing the border is the best step we can take towards ensuing safer, legal immigration into the United States.”