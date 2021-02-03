Sri Lanka National Day

News

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the American people, I send sincere congratulations to the people of Sri Lanka as you celebrate the 73rd anniversary of your independence.

"On this day, the people of Sri Lanka and the United States celebrate our shared principles to protect and promote democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and equal justice for all. The success of the democratic endeavor lies in how we uphold these principles for all citizens. We look forward to working with Sri Lanka as a partner and friend to promote regional security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. We will continue to cooperate to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, support global economic recovery, and meet future challenges together.

"We wish the Sri Lankan people a safe and joyous National Day celebration, and a promising year ahead."