Former Colorado Police Officer Sentenced on Sexual Assault Charges

News

Denver, Colorado - Curtis Arganbright, 43, a former Westminster Police Department (WPD) officer, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Denver, Colorado, to 72 months in prison and three years supervised release. In addition to his prison sentence, Arganbright will forfeit his law enforcement certification and be required to register as a sex offender.

Arganbright previously pleaded guilty to one count of violating the civil rights of a woman whom he sexually assaulted.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate law enforcement officers who use their authority to prey on vulnerable victims and sexually assault them,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Gregory B. Friel of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously prosecute these cases in an effort to secure justice for the victims of these reprehensible crimes and ensure that perpetrators who use their unique power to take advantage of others are held accountable.”

“Curtis Arganbright’s heinous conduct not only victimized a person in his care, it shattered the public’s trust given to him as a police officer,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn for the District of Colorado. “This sentence is important because it demonstrates my commitment and that of this office to hold accountable those in positions of authority and to seek full justice for victims.”

“Curtis Arganbright abused his power and authority as a peace officer to terrorize and victimize a member of our community while on duty. Such behavior damages the public’s trust in law enforcement officials and is contrary to the oath we all take. The dedication of our agents, our partners at the Broomfield and Westminster Police Departments, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office demonstrates our commitment to holding all law enforcement officials who abuse their power and violate the constitution accountable for their actions,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI takes allegations of civil rights and color of law violations extremely seriously and will always seek justice for the victims and our community.”

According to court documents, Arganbright worked as a police officer for WPD in August 2017. While on duty in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2017, Arganbright responded to a call of a theft at St. Anthony Hospital. After hospital personnel declined to press charges against the victim, Arganbright agreed to drive the victim home. During the transport home, Arganbright pulled off the main road and sexually assaulted the victim.

The Denver Division of the FBI conducted the investigation, with substantial assistance from the Broomfield Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Fields of the District of Colorado and Trial Attorneys Maura White and Katherine DeVar of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.