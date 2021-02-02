News

Yuma, Arizona - Friday, Amtrak began accepting claims for monetary compensation for people with mobility disabilities who traveled or wanted to travel from or to one of the 78 stations listed below including Yuma, Arizona and encountered accessibility issues at the stations. Claims must be submitted by May 29, 2021.

On Dec. 2, 2020, the Department of Justice and Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, entered into an agreement to resolve the department’s findings of disability discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Under the agreement, Amtrak will fix inaccessible stations and pay $2.25 million to victims hurt by inaccessibility at the 78 stations listed below.

To be eligible for monetary compensation, an individual must:

Have a mobility disability;

Be harmed physically or emotionally because of accessibility issues, including, for example, inaccessible parking; steep slopes or steps to get to the station; lack of directional signs; toilet rooms with inaccessible entrances, stalls, or sinks; high ticket counters; deteriorated platforms; and narrow routes at stations, at one or more the stations listed below between July 27, 2013, and Dec. 2, 2020;

Have lived at, visited, or desired to visit a place closer to one or more of the stations listed below than an accessible, alternative Amtrak station; and

Submit a claim form and declaration by mail, fax, email or online to the claims administrator by no later than May 29, 2021. Help is available from the settlement administrator for those who are unable to complete the claim form due to a disability.

Questions about making claims should be directed to the settlement administrator by any of the following methods:

Online: AmtrakDisabilitySettlement.com

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone (toll-free): 1-888-334-6165

TTY Telephone (toll-free): 1-866-411-6976

Under the agreement, Amtrak has committed to make its intercity rail stations accessible, prioritizing stations with the most significant barriers to access. Over the next 10 years, Amtrak will design at least 135 stations to be accessible, complete construction at 90 of those stations, and have at least 45 more under construction. Amtrak will also train staff on ADA requirements and implement an agreed-upon process for accepting and handling ADA complaints. As part of this commitment, Amtrak recently established an Office of the Vice President of Stations, Properties & Accessibility to coordinate its compliance with the ADA.

The 78 stations are:

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Yuma, Arizona

Fort Morgan, Colorado

Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Granby, Colorado

Old Saybrook, Connecticut

Windsor, Connecticut

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Newark, Delaware

Gainesville, Georgia

Jesup, Georgia

Toccoa, Georgia

Centralia, Illinois

Effingham, Illinois

Gilman, Illinois

Homewood, Illinois

Mattoon, Illinois

Plano, Illinois

Princeton, Illinois

Rantoul, Illinois

Summit, Illinois

Connersville, Indiana

Crawfordsville, Indiana

Elkhart, Indiana

Hammond-Whiting, Indiana

Waterloo, Indiana

Burlington, Iowa

Creston, Iowa

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Newton, Kansas

Topeka, Kansas

Maysville, Kentucky

South Shore-South Portsmouth, Kentucky

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Aberdeen, Maryland

Cumberland, Maryland

Niles, Michigan

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Staples, Minnesota Picayune, Mississippi

Kirkwood, Missouri

La Plata, Missouri

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Cut Bank, Montana

East Glacier Park, Montana

Malta, Montana

Holdrege, Nebraska

Elko, Nevada

Hudson, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Port Henry, New York

Devils Lake, North Dakota

Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Lewistown, Pennsylvania

Parkesburg, Pennsylvania

Westerly, Rhode Island

Dillon, South Carolina

Alpine, Texas

Marshall, Texas

McGregor, Texas

Helper, Utah

Castleton, Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont

Ashland, Virginia

Clifton Forge, Virginia

Petersburg, Virginia

Richmond Staples Mill Road, Virginia

Bingen-White Salmon, Washington

Kelso-Longview, Washington

Wishram, Washington

Charleston, West Virginia

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Hinton, West Virginia

Columbus, Wisconsin

Tomah, Wisconsin

This action was brought by the Disability Rights Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

For more information on the Civil Rights Division, please visit www.justice.gov/crt. For more information on the ADA, please call the department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (TDD 800-514-0383) or visit www.ada.gov.