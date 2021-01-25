Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley transferred to DC to face charges

News

Phoenix, Arizona - The United States Marshals Service, District of Arizona announce that Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, has been transferred from Arizona to the United States District Court, District of Columbia.

Jacob Angeli Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 9, 2021 on the charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in widespread media coverage entering the Capitol building dressed in horns on a bearskin headdress with red, white, and blue face paint. On January 19, 2021, Chansley was ordered by the Honorable Deborah M. Fine to be held in the custody of the United States Marshals Service and transferred to the District of Columbia The United States Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency.

Annually, U.S. Marshals arrest more than 50 percent of all federal fugitives and serve more federal warrants than all other federal agencies combined.