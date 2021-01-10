Statement Regarding Federal Civil Rights Investigation Into Shooting of Jacob Blake

News

Washington, DC - Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin released the following statement related to the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake:

“As previously announced, a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. The federal investigation is being overseen by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division who will make an independent charging decision. Federal authorities are committed to investigating this matter as thoroughly and efficiently as possible.

Also ongoing are federal investigations into the arson, rioting, and other violent crimes that occurred in Kenosha in August 2020. U.S. Attorney Krueger and Assistant Attorney General Dreiband urged everyone to act peacefully and abide by the law.