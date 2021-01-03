Southern diet dangers: Mayo Clinic Radio Health Minute

News

Scottsdale, Arizona - A traditional Southern diet – identified as fried foods, organ meats, processed meats, egg and egg dishes, sugar-sweetened beverages, and bread – play a large role in the prevalence of high blood pressure in the African-American population, according to a recent study. Researchers say along with diet, activity level, environmental and socio-economic conditions also can be factors.

In this Mayo Clinic Radio Health Minute, Dr. Ivan Porter II, a nephrologist at Mayo Clinic, says the study helps to hone down on some dietary changes that people can make and have a pretty large impact on blood pressure.

To listen, click the link below.

Southern diet dangers