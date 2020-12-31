President Donald J. Trump Is Expanding Educational Opportunity For America’s Children And Families Impacted By The Pandemic

News

Washington, DC - "All families should be empowered to make the decision that is right for their own circumstance." ~ Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

EMPOWERING PARENTS AND STUDENTS: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to expand K-12 educational options for disadvantaged children impacted by the pandemic.

Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order offering flexibility to provide certain disadvantaged children with emergency K-12 scholarships to access in-person learning opportunities.

The Order allows States and eligible entities to use available Federal Community Service Block Grants (CSBG) funds to provide life-changing scholarships to families whose children cannot access in-person learning. CSBG funds totaled nearly $1.7 billion in FY 2020.

Scholarships provided with CSBG funds can help families pay for private school tuition, home schooling, micro schooling, learning-pod expenses, special education services, or tutoring.

FIGHTING FOR OUR CHILDREN’S WELL-BEING: President Trump is protecting America’s children who need an in-person learning option from prolonged school closures.

Despite providing $13 billion in Federal support for K-12 schools this spring to safely resume in-person learning, more than half of all public school students began school remotely this fall.

A lack of in-person learning most harms low-income students and students with disabilities. Research shows that during school closures this spring, students’ math progress in low-income neighborhoods decreased by nearly 50 percent and those from middle-income neighborhoods fell by almost a third. According to surveys, children with special needs were twice as likely to receive little or no virtual instruction and to be dissatisfied with the virtual instruction they received.

A recent survey of educators found student absences have doubled during the pandemic.

Analysts project that if in-person classes do not fully resume until January 2021, low-income students will lose over a year of learning. Projections also show that an average student could lose between $61,000 to $82,000 in lifetime earnings, or the equivalent of a full year of full-time work.



EXPANDING EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY: President Trump continues to help each child have a fair shot at the American dream through school choice.