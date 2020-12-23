White House Bill Announcements

News

Washington, DC - On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the President signed into law:

H.R. 1830, the “National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act,” which requires the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue coins in commemoration of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor;

H.R. 3349, the “Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act,” which authorizes the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to establish the Republic of Texas Legation Memorial as a commemorative work in the District of Columbia;

S. 134, the “Combat Online Predators Act,” which increases the maximum prison term for a stalking offense if the victim is under 18 years of age;

S. 578, the “The ALS Disability Insurance Act of 2019, which eliminates the five-month waiting period to receive Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance benefits for individuals diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS);

S. 1153, the “Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act of 2019, which establishes penalties for individuals who obtain unauthorized access of certain student loan information and to expand the existing requirements for student loan exit counseling; and

S. 3703, the “Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act,” which requires the Justice Department to update certain best practices and training materials to address victims and witnesses who have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.