Trump Administration’s 45th Governors Briefing on COVID-19 Response & Best Practices

News

Washington, DC - Monday, Vice President Mike Pence led a discussion with the chief executives and senior leaders of approximately 50 states, territories, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to discuss local, state, and federal COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, including the continued collaboration on vaccine distribution and administration planning and execution.

The Vice President and governors of both parties discussed the positive news of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Moderna vaccine and the continued successful distribution of safe and effective vaccines.

The Vice President encouraged governors to actively collaborate with health care professionals in their state to ensure earlier use of monoclonal antibodies to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Governors highlighted their best practices on distributing and administering a safe and effective vaccine including:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Maine Governor Janet Mills

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Secretary Mnuchin provided an update on the recent bipartisan COVID relief package. President Trump has pushed hard for months to send Americans badly needed financial relief and further support.

Secretary Azar provided an update on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization and vaccine distribution and administration coordination with states. Secretary Azar reiterated the rigorous standards of vaccine the approval process—even in the context of an expedited timeline created by Operation Warp Speed. He also discussed vaccine contracts.

General Perna provided an update on vaccine distribution, planning, and execution efforts including collaboration between public and private sector partners and discussion on the status of and process both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being allocated, shipped, and distributed to states.

CDC Director Redfield provided an update on ACIP COVID-19 vaccine phase 1B recommendations for persons 75 years and older & frontline essential workers.

FEMA Administrator Gaynor and Brigadier General Sanford provided an update on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) status. They also urged states to collaborate with the federal government on personnel and excess capacity.

Ambassador Birx provided an update on data and trends from across the Nation and discussed continued collaboration at every level of government to tackle COVID-19 in partnership.

Participants from the White House Coronavirus Task Force:

Vice President Mike Pence

Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Secretary Alex Azar, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)

Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D., White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator

Seema Verma, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

General Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed (OWS)

Director Anthony Fauci, M.D., National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, (NIH)

Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

Director Robert Redfield, M.D., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HHS

Administrator Pete Gaynor, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Brigadier General David Sanford, Defense Supply Center & Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, DOD

Since January 2020, the Trump Administration has organized and hosted 45 governors-only briefings to drive effective communication and collaboration at every level of government. Public health incidents, like natural disasters, are locally-executed, State-managed, and Federally-supported. This is likely the most robust Federal-State collaboration in our Nation’s history.