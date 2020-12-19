President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission for terms of two years:
Larry Arnn, of Arkansas, Chair
Dr. Carol M. Swain, of Tennessee, Vice Chair
Brooke L. Rollins, of Texas
Vincent M. Haley, of Virginia
Victor Davis Hanson, of California
Phil Bryant, of Mississippi
Mike Gonzalez, of Maryland
John Gibbs, of Michigan
Scott McNealy, of Nevada
Gay Hart Gaines, of Florida
Ned Ryun, of Virginia
Charles Kirk, of Illinois
Peter N. Kirsanow, of Ohio
Charles R. Kesler, of California
Dr. Thomas K. Lindsay, of Texas
Jerry C. Davis, of Missouri
Michael Farris, of Virginia
Bob McEwen, of Ohio