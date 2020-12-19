President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission for terms of two years:

Larry Arnn, of Arkansas, Chair

Dr. Carol M. Swain, of Tennessee, Vice Chair

Brooke L. Rollins, of Texas

Vincent M. Haley, of Virginia

Victor Davis Hanson, of California

Phil Bryant, of Mississippi

Mike Gonzalez, of Maryland

John Gibbs, of Michigan

Scott McNealy, of Nevada

Gay Hart Gaines, of Florida

Ned Ryun, of Virginia

Charles Kirk, of Illinois

Peter N. Kirsanow, of Ohio

Charles R. Kesler, of California

Dr. Thomas K. Lindsay, of Texas

Jerry C. Davis, of Missouri

Michael Farris, of Virginia

Bob McEwen, of Ohio