News

Washington, DC - Three Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Terrence M. Andrews, of California, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Edward J. Damich, term expired.

Romolo A. Bernardi, of New York, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2023, vice Carolyn L. Gallagher, term expired.

Daniel Z. Epstein, of Texas, to be Chairman of the Administrative Conference of the United States for the term of five years, vice Paul R. Verkuil, resigned.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Daniel Z. Epstein, of Texas, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Edward J. Damich, term expired, which was sent to the Senate on February 4, 2020.