Attorney General Mark Brnovich Receives Outpouring of Support in Election Integrity Case at U.S. Supreme Court

Washington, DC - With a little over a month before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) hears arguments in Brnovich v. DNC, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has once again received an outpouring of support from local and national leaders in his defense of Arizona’s commonsense election integrity measures regarding ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting.

“States must maintain the authority to enact and enforce commonsense election integrity measures to ensure the public’s trust," said Attorney General Brnovich. "I appreciate the widespread support from leaders across the country who recognize that state legislatures have the responsibility to set election policy, not the courts.”

In October 2020, SCOTUS announced it will review Brnovich v. DNC. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is asking SCOTUS to bring clarity after the Ninth Circuit bizarrely struck down Arizona’s measures on ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting after previously upholding.



The AGO obtained a stay of the Ninth Circuit’s decision in February 2020, leaving Arizona’s laws intact for the 2020 election election cycle. With similar laws enacted in several other states, this case presents an opportunity to establish a clear rule of law for the country, and the Supreme Court can and should bring clarity to these important matters that are vital to state elections.



Oral argument is expected in late January or early February 2021.



Below are the seventeen amicus briefs filed in support of the AGO: