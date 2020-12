President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition for terms of two years:

Mariano Rivera, of New York, Co-Chair

Misty May-Treanor, of California, Co-Chair

Herschel Junior Walker, of Georgia, Co-Chair

William Belichick, of Massachusetts

Johnny David Damon, of Florida

Nan Hayworth, of New York

Natalie Gulbis, of California

Kyle Frederick Snyder, of Maryland

Julie Teer, of Michigan

Brenda Larsen Becker, of Michigan

Mehmet Oz, of New Jersey

Amy Bockerstette, of Arizona

Robert Charles Wilkins, of New Jersey

Trevor Joseph Drinkwater, of California

Shauna Rohbock, of Utah

Chris Tisi, of Florida

Jake Olson, of California

Linda Yaccarino, of New York

Urban Meyer, of Ohio

Troy Vincent, of Virginia

Jennifer Pharr Davis, of North Carolina

Scott Turner, of Texas

Colby Covington, of Florida

Mary Owen, of Texas

Jorge Masvidal, of Florida

Robert Goldman, of Illinois

Matthew Hesse, of Nebraska

Ashlee Lundvall, of Wyoming

Samuel James Worthington, Jr., of Pennsylvania