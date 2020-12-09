President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominee

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Terrence M. Andrews, of California, to serve as Judge on the United States Court of Federal Claims

Terrence M. Andrews serves as Staff Director and Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Prior to his Senate service, Mr. Andrews served in various positions in the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as serving as the General Counsel and Chief Prosecutor for the Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe. Mr. Andrews earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Morgan State University; his M.A. from Salve Regina University; his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law; and his L.L.M. from George Washington University School of Law.