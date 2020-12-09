Yuma Sector Agents Apprehend Wanted Man Fleeing Checkpoint in Stolen Vehicle

News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen with an outstanding warrant and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

A Border Patrol agent working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 referred a 2007 Ford Mustang for secondary inspection at approximately 12 p.m. The driver ignored commands and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. Agents followed the vehicle at a safe distance due to the subject driving in an erratic manner. Agents observed the vehicle exit the interstate, and then abandon the car just north of Highway 80 west of Wellton, Arizona. Agents found the subject hiding behind farm equipment in the area. A search of the vehicle resulted in agents finding one gram of methamphetamine and four grams of marijuana. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen and that the subject had a criminal warrant out of Iowa.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the driver, a 59-year-old U.S. citizen from Sioux City, Iowa, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle. Deputies also arranged to have the vehicle returned to the owner.