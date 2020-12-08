First Lady Melania Trump Announces Completion of the New White House Tennis Pavilion

News

Washington, DC - First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the completion of the new White House tennis pavilion. The project included the refurbishment of the White House Tennis Court and Grandchildren’s Garden along with construction of the new building.

Planning for the project began in early 2018. In June of 2019, the project was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. The building and landscape were planned to blend with the existing structures on the White House grounds.

Design of the structure was inspired by the existing architecture of the White House, in particular the East and West Wings. Elements such as the colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the existing look and feel of the White House.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

Construction of the building was in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall, and the National Park Service. The new building was funded by private donations.