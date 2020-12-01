Presidential Message on #GivingTuesday

News

Washington, DC - During the holiday season, we are reminded of our Nation’s proud tradition of faithful service to others. This #GivingTuesday, let us hold those facing hardship and tragedy close and commit to joyful acts of charity by investing our time and resources to uplift our neighbors, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter and better future for everyone.

Americans continue to enrich the lives of so many throughout our Nation and around the world through acts of charity and philanthropy. As we battle the coronavirus pandemic, heroic first responders and medical professionals have made significant contributions and immeasurable sacrifices to ensure our communities are safe and healthy. Individuals, foundations, and businesses across our country have delivered aid to those in need and lent a helping hand to struggling people throughout the world, demonstrating the remarkable American willingness to answer the call for help.

On this #GivingTuesday, let us especially seek out opportunities to improve the lives of others in our communities. Whether it is volunteering at a local food bank, providing services to the impoverished or elderly, or donating to a worthy cause, every citizen can play a role in lifting up those in need.

The First Lady and I thank all those who have donated their time and resources through acts of kindness and charitable giving. By selflessly investing in the lives of others, we can continue to bring hope to those in despair, solace to those in need, and ensure every American finds their path to prosperity.