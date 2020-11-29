Stomach cancer risk factors and prevention

News

Rochester, Minnesota - November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about preventing this disease.

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach. In the U.S., stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the esophagus meets the stomach.

Risk factors for stomach cancer include gastroesophageal reflux disease; obesity; a diet high in salty, smoked foods, or one low in fruits and vegetables; and smoking.

Strategies to reduce your risk of stomach cancer include maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet and not smoking.

