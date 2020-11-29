Wound Care Chronic Home Care Solutions Diabetic Ulcers

News

Tucson, Arizona - America Newscape welcomes David M. Dixon, MD of DermaWound providing Homecare solutions in chronic, diabetic and skin ulcers via Wound Care.

This interview discusses the issues and challenges of treating woundcare in the doctor's office and for the patient at home. Dr. Dixon offers solutions and options that can be fantastic solution for chronic wound patients. He offers an affordible time tested option/solution DermaWound.

For additional information please vist: https://dermawound.com/

White Paper: https://dermawound.com/dermawound-white-paper

