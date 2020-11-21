American Contractor Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Government Equipment on U.S. Military Base in Afghanistan

News

Norfolk, Virginia - An American military contractor was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison for his role in a theft ring on a military installation in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia, and Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John F. Sopko made the announcement.

Larry J. Green, 43, of Chesapeake, Virginia was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen to 41 months imprisonment to be followed by two months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $179,708. In July 2020, Green pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit theft of property of value to the United States worth over $300,000; one count of theft of property of value to the United States; and one count of aiding and abetting the submission of false statements.

Green admitted that, between April 2015 and July 2015, he and others conspired to and did steal property of value to the United States including generators and a truck. Green negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country national middleman, who facilitated the sale of the items to unknown persons in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Green admitted that, in order to effectuate the theft of the generators, he aided and abetted one of his co-conspirators, Varita Quincy, a security badging and escort pass supervisor, in the creation of false official documents.

The false official documents facilitated both the entry of unknown and unvetted Afghan nationals and their vehicles onto the military installation and effectuated the removal of the stolen property from the installation. The falsified documents were used to deceive security officers and gate guards and compromised the security of U.S. military and civilian personnel on the military installation. Quincy pleaded guilty to similar charges on Oct. 13, 2020.

Sentencing for Varita Quincy is set for Feb. 23, 2021.

SIGAR investigated the case with help from Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and the 939th Military Police Detachment of the Indiana Army National Guard. Trial Attorneys Sasha N. Rutizer of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, Rosaleen O’Gara of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky of the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.