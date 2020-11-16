Presidential Message on America Recycles Day, 2020

News

Washington, DC - Recycling conserves natural resources, creates new jobs, and protects our environment for future generations. On America Recycles Day, our Nation renews its commitment to bolstering our waste management infrastructure with innovative solutions that make recycling cost-effective, while increasing accountability and continuing to support our environment.

The United States is blessed with plentiful natural wonders and resources, and these national treasures must be preserved for our future. Through innovation and education, Americans are becoming better stewards of our environment, recycling about 32 percent of municipal solid waste today compared to just 6 percent in 1960. Recycling is becoming a more cost-effective, efficient practice in our Nation’s homes, institutions, and businesses—for the benefit of our economy and our environment. Federal agencies contribute to this effort by implementing waste prevention and recycling in their operations, with most setting milestones to increase recycling each year.

Under my Administration, our Nation is continuing to make significant environmental progress while supporting economic growth. By decreasing our waste output and reusing our materials, Americans can save money, reduce pollution, and conserve our natural resources. To further these efforts, the Environmental Protection Agency will be making a special announcement at the third annual America Recycles Summit on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

This America Recycles Day, we are reminded of the many benefits of recycling and remain steadfast in our efforts to strengthen our environment and economy.