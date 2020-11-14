Release of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy-Republic of Korea New Southern Policy Joint Fact Sheet

News

Washington, DC - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper and Republic of Korea Director-General for North American Affairs Ko Yunju met in Seoul on November 13.

They discussed the release of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy-ROK New Southern Policy Joint Fact Sheet and our countries’ enduring commitment to creating a safe, prosperous, and dynamic Indo-Pacific region based on the principles of openness, inclusiveness, transparency, respect for international law, and ASEAN centrality.

DAS Knapper and DG Ko agreed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance, which serves as the linchpin for regional peace and security, should continue to be utilized to enhance the region’s economic prosperity; champion good governance and invest in human capital; and ensure peace and security.