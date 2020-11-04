Attorney General’s Office and Glendale Police Department Return Stolen Ballots

News

Glendale, Arizona - The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the Glendale Police Department (Glendale PD) worked together to deliver more than a dozen stolen ballots back to Glendale residents this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, a worker located a stack of unopened mail-in ballots hidden under a rock located off 99th and Glendale avenues. The individual contacted the Glendale Police Department and responding officers located 18 ballots. According to investigators, the ballots were stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood just south of 107th and Northern avenues (in between Vista Avenue and Kaler Drive). The envelopes were still sealed.



On Saturday, AGO agents and Glendale PD hand-delivered the ballots back to the registered voters. It is possible there are additional victims. The motive for stealing the ballots is presently unknown. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.



Anyone with information regarding this specific incident in Glendale is encouraged to submit tips to the Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit online or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Arizona voters are encouraged to check the status of their ballots on the Secretary of State’s website.



In October, the AGO sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the state to offer assistance from the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) with any issues on Election Day. The EIU has created a statewide hotline for law enforcement agencies to call if they receive any criminal reports related to election or voting matters.



The AGO would like to remind the public that if an election-related crime is in progress or a situation is escalating, they should immediately contact their local police department.