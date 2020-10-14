Bill Announcements S490, S1646 and S4072

News

Washington, DC - On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the President signed into law:

S. 490, the “B–47 Ridge Designation Act,” which designates a mountain ridge in the State of Montana as the B-47 Ridge;

S. 1646, which designates the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in St. Augustine, Florida, as the Leo C. Chase Jr. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic; and

S. 4072, which designates the clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bend, Oregon, as the Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.