President Donald J. Trump Approves Mississippi Emergency Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Mississippi and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Delta beginning on October 7, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Hancock, Harrison, and Wilkinson.

Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, George, Hinds, Humphries, Issaquena, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Stone, Walthall, Warren, and Yazoo.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Brett H. Howard as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.