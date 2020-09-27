President Donald J. Trump Is Implementing His America First Healthcare Agenda

News

Washington, DC - "In everything we do, my Administration is fighting for the rights of American consumers, the wellbeing of American patients, and the health of the American people." ~ President Donald J. Trump

ENSURING BETTER CARE: President Donald J. Trump is improving care for the American people, especially the most vulnerable.

Today, President Trump signed the first Executive Order in American history to declare it is the policy of the Federal Government to protect individuals with preexisting conditions and ensure they have access to care they can afford.

President Trump will improve access to direct primary care arrangements that cut out the middleman and cut red tape to enable patients to spend more time with their doctors.

President Trump will also invest in critical areas, including pediatric cancer, Sickle Cell Disease, and Alzheimer’s research.

PROVIDING MORE CHOICE: President Trump is providing Americans with more healthcare options to put patients and doctors back in control.

President Trump has repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate penalty and given States and individuals access to more affordable options.

President Trump has expanded the availability of affordable healthcare options like Association Health Plans, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, and short-term, limited duration plans.

President Trump will give Americans more flexibility in how and where they receive care by investing in telehealth and permanently expanding seniors’ access to telehealth services.

DELIVERING LOWER COSTS: President Trump is dramatically lowering healthcare costs for Americans.