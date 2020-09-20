Second Lady Karen Pence, Governor Ducey Host Military Occupational Licensing Roundtable

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday joined Second Lady Karen Pence for a Military Spouse Occupational Licensing Roundtable to discuss Arizona’s leadership in eliminating burdensome occupational regulations for military families, and all Arizonans, who want to get to work.

The Second Lady and the Governor were joined by U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing Brigadier General Gregory Kreuder, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director Colonel Wanda Wright, military spouses and advocates for military families.



“While our men and women in uniform are serving their country, their spouses are serving right alongside them,” said Governor Ducey. “We support our military by supporting their families — and cutting down on occupational licensing requirements is just one way we can do that. The Second Lady has tirelessly led on supporting military families, and I’m grateful for her continued work to give back to the servicemembers and their families who serve our nation.”



Arizona led the nation in granting recognition of out-of-state occupational licenses for military spouses several years ago. The state has also made sure that people can count relevant experience from the armed services toward their licensing. Military Spouse Magazine in September 2019 published a story highlighting the state’s work to ease the burden when transitioning occupational licensing, especially for military families.



In April 2019, Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation making Arizona the first state in the nation to recognize occupational licenses for new residents, helping them get to work faster. Since then, more than 1,700 people have utilized Arizona’s national recognition of occupational licenses.



Additionally, the Governor in April 2019 signed a bill removing excessive and unnecessary occupational licensing requirements—like 1,000 hours of training—to blow dry hair. In 2017, he also signed a bill requiring state licensing boards to waive any initial licensing fees for first-time applicants from families earning less than 200% of the federal poverty level. During his State of the State Address in January, the Governor also called for legislation, sponsored by Representative Joanne Osborne, waiving licensing fees for military spouses. The bill passed unanimously from the House on February 6th.