Man Charged with Providing Material Support to ISIS

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers and U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald for the District of Minnesota Wednesday announced that Abdelhamid Al-Madioum, 23, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has been charged by indictment with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Al-Madioum was detained overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and recently transferred into FBI custody. Al-Madioum was returned to Minnesota where he made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to the allegations in the indictment and a law enforcement affidavit, from July 8, 2015, through March 15, 2019, Al-Madioum knowingly provided material support and resources, including personnel (namely himself) and services to ISIS. On June 23, 2015, Al-Madioum, a native of Morocco and naturalized U.S. citizen, and his family traveled from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, to Casablanca, Morocco, to visit their extended family. On July 8, 2015, Al-Madioum left Morocco and traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, and then on to Iraq and Syria, where he joined ISIS. In March of 2019, Al-Madioum was captured and detained by the SDF.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter and Trial Attorneys Danielle S. Rosborough and David Cora of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.