Vice President Pence Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

Washington, DC - Today, America mourns the passing of a true public servant, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg led an inspiring life, and her storied career paved the way for women in the law.

As an advocate and an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, she was a champion for women whose tireless determination reshaped our national life. A fierce defender of her judicial philosophy, Justice Ginsburg will always be remembered as a jurist who respected and commanded the respect of all her colleagues. Karen and I offer our prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and many admirers of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.