Presidential Message on the 73rd Birthday of the United States Air Force

Washington, DC - On the 73rd birthday of the United States Air Force, I join our grateful Nation in celebrating the world’s most powerful flying force. As Commander in Chief, I salute all of the Airmen who defend our country and promote peace with unparalleled service and excellence.

The United States Air Force is instrumental in protecting the American people, advancing our Nation’s interests around the world, and ensuring that our country is a global leader in innovation and aviation. Airmen have spearheaded previously unthinkable advancements, including breaking the sound barrier, activating the Global Positioning System, and launching the first remotely piloted aircraft. True to its mission, our Air Force continues to fearlessly break new horizons in defense of our cherished American freedoms.

Since it was officially established in 1947, the Air Force has been a force for good at home and abroad. Overseas, our Airmen provide our Armed Forces in all domains with combat airpower, mobility, and superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Each day, they dutifully carry out their mission to serve and defend the American people with unwavering conviction. Whether deployed for combat operations, natural disasters, or safeguarding the homeland from threats, the Air Force protects our freedoms and secures the skies. Today, our Airmen are fighting abroad and playing a critical role at home in our fight against the coronavirus, delivering assistance to those in need from coast to coast.

The Air Force has ensured that the United States retained air superiority in all of our conflicts and missions since its founding 73 years ago. Today, we recognize all the men and women who serve as Airmen and who Fly, Fight, and Win. We thank all of our Nation’s service members and their families for their immeasurable service and sacrifice.