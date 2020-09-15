President Donald J. Trump Approves Alabama Emergency Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Monday, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Sally beginning on September 14, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided for Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox Counties and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker, and Winston Counties.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Allan Jarvis as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.