President Donald J. Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa

News

Washington, DC - Thursday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and ordered Federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms and straight-line winds on August 10, 2020.

Federal funding is available to the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named DuWayne Tewes as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.